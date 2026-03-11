EU finds no grounds to include Kulevi port in sanctions list

The EU has decided not to impose sanctions on Georgia's Kulevi oil terminal, finding no justification for restrictions under the 20th sanctions package, EU spokesperson Siobhan McGarry announced at a Brussels briefing on Thursday.

McGarry explained that Georgian authorities and SOCAR, the Azerbaijani company operating the terminal, provided assurances to the EU Special Representative that no activities raising concerns in Brussels would be conducted at Kulevi. The EU had previously expressed concerns that Russian oil could be exported through the terminal, potentially circumventing European sanctions.