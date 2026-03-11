Georgia evacuates over 500 compatriots from Middle East

Georgia has successfully evacuated 558 of its citizens from the Middle East, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced during a government meeting on March 12.

The returnees were able to come home aboard four charter flights organized by the government.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister, the ambassadors, especially our Ambassador to the UAE, Giorgi Janjgava, as well as our Ambassador to Qatar, Vako Avaliani, and Nikoloz Revazishvili to Saudi Arabia, as well as every staff member of these embassies. The result of their daily efforts was the safe return of our citizens to their homeland",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The Foreign Minister added that all evacuation flights were fully funded by the state.

The government made the initial decision to organise special flights for the evacuation of Georgian citizens from the Middle East on March 2.