IRGC confirms closure of Strait of Hormuz following Supreme Leader's order

Iran has confirmed its intention to close the Strait of Hormuz, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announcing it will carry out the order issued by the country's Supreme Leader.

IRGC Naval Forces Commander Alireza Tangsiri declared that the directive from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to block the strategic waterway would be implemented.

"In response to the order of the commander-in-chief, we will deliver the harshest blows to the aggressor enemy while maintaining the strategy of closing the Strait of Hormuz",

Tangsiri stated.

Earlier today, Iran's newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei delivered his inaugural address, emphasizing that the Strait of Hormuz should remain under blockade by the Islamic Republic. He characterized control of the strait as a strategic lever in the ongoing conflict with the USA and Israel.