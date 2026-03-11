Strait of Hormuz must remain closed - Mojtaba Khamenei

In his first address since assuming leadership, Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared that the Strait of Hormuz must remain closed.

He emphasized that Iran must utilize control over the strait as leverage to influence the resolution of the Middle East conflict.

Khamenei also reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to friendly relations with neighboring countries, while clarifying that strikes conducted in those countries target only American military bases.

Accordingly, the new Supreme Leader called on Middle Eastern nations to eliminate US bases from their territories as quickly as possible.

Furthermore, Mojtaba Khamenei announced plans to demand compensation from the USA for damage inflicted on Iran during recent attacks.

The Supreme Leader vowed that Tehran would avenge the blood of martyrs killed in the strikes. He also confirmed that his wife and sister were among those killed in the attacks.