UNESCO's silence amid attacks on historical monuments in Iran is unacceptable - Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned UNESCO's failure to publicly respond to damage inflicted on the country's cultural heritage sites during recent strikes.

"Israel is bombing Iranian historical monuments dating as far back as the 14th century. Multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites have been struck...But where is UNESCO? Its silence is unacceptable",

Abbas Araghchi said.

Among the cultural landmarks damaged during US and Israeli strikes are the Golestan Palace complex in Tehran, which sustained damage to mirrors and doors, and the Chehel Sotoun Palace in Isfahan. Reports also indicate damage to the Jami Mosque in Isfahan and several other historically significant structures.