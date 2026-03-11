Russian humanitarian aid for Iran arrives in Azerbaijan

An Il-76 aircraft operated by Russia's Emergencies Ministry has landed at Lankaran International Airport in Azerbaijan, carrying a shipment of humanitarian supplies destined for Iran, which is currently engaged in conflict with the United States and Israel.

The cargo includes more than 13 tons of medicine and medical equipment. Upon arrival, the shipment was transferred to trucks provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

The vehicles are now transporting the aid toward the Astara border crossing point between Azerbaijan and Iran, where it will be delivered to the Iranian side.