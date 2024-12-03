Jeyhun Bayramov holds talks with former and newly appointed Georgian FMs

3 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with newly appointed Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry reported.

Bayramov congratulated his counterpart on her appointment and wished her success in her new role.

The parties discussed the current state of friendly and strategic partnership between the two countries, the ongoing plans, and prospects for further development of these ties.

Bayramov and Botchorishvili emphasized that the existing highest political dialogue between the two countries, regular visits, and mechanism of political consultations, contributed to fostering the strategic partnership.

The diplomats also exchanged views on regional issues and cooperation within the international organizations.

The Azerbaijani FM also held phone talks with former Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

Bayramov emphasized with satisfaction the joint efforts of the two countries for further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation and expansion of cooperation in the international arena during the tenure of Ilia Darchiashvili as Foreign Minister of Georgia and expressed gratitude to the Georgian side. Minister Bayramov wished success to Ilia Darchiashvili.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan and Georgia are united by good-neighborly and historical relations of friendship, and strategic partnership in political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres.