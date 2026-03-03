IRGC say Iran has complete control over Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they control the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, and any vessels seeking to pass through the waterway risk damage from missiles or stray drones, the Fars news agency reported.

“Currently, the Strait of Hormuz is under the complete control of the Islamic Republic’s Navy,” Guards Navy official Mohammad Akbarzadeh said.

Iran is threatening to attack any ships that attempt to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. IRGC said its forces have already struck multiple oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, claiming roughly ten vessels were hit amid the widening U.S.‑Israel‑Iran war.

It was also predicted that oil prices could reach $200 per barrel due to Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. Navy was ready to escort oil tankers through the crucial Gulf shipping route.