US sinking Iran's fleet: 17 Iranian ships destroyed

The United States has destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine, head of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Brad Cooper said.

"Thus far, we've destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including the most operational Iranian submarine that now has a hole in its side," Cooper said.

According to him, the U.S. has also struck around 2,000 targets since the start of its military operation against Iran.

"We've already struck nearly 2,000 targets with more than 2,000 munitions. We have severely degraded Iran's air defenses and destroyed hundreds of Iran's ballistic missiles, launchers, and drones," Cooper said.

The admiral noted that more than 50,000 troops, 200 fighters, two aircraft carriers, and bombers from the United States are participating in this operation.

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The IRGC announced a retaliatory operation targeting sites in Israel; U.S. military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit.