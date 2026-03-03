Azerbaijan evacuates over thousand people from Iran

A total of 1,161 people from various countries were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan as the conflict between U.S., Israel and Iran escalates.

"From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 through 10:00 (GMT+4) on March 4, a total of 1,161 people from various countries were safely evacuated to Azerbaijan," the report reads.

The evacuated persons include 361 Chinese, 246 Russian, 224 Azerbaijani, 76 Pakistani, 46 Omani, 18 Saudi Arabian, nine Georgian, six UAE, six Slovak, five Serbian, four Iranian, four Jordanian, four Swiss, four Nigerian, and four Japanese citizens.

The list also includes three citizens of Qatar, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Mexico and the Philippines, two citizens of Nepal, Kazakhstan, France, Türkiye, Yemen, Kyrgyzstan and Italy. One evacuated person each was from Poland, Tunisia, Lebanon, India, Brazil, UK, Myanmar, Maldives and South Africa, Trend reported.