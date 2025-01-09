Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye hold phone talks

9 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on January 8.

During the phone talks, the heads of state exchanged views on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan emphasized that cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop across all areas, based on the principle of “One nation, two states.”

The President of Türkiye stated that his country fully supports the achievement of lasting peace in the South Caucasus region and will continue to stand by Azerbaijan at all times, Trend reported.

President Aliyev, in turn, noted that Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, friendship, and strategic partnership relations have developed under the principle of “One nation, two states,” underscoring that the two countries have always stood by each other.

The leaders of the two countries exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation between the two brotherly countries in 2025. The heads of state also noted the importance of continuing contacts.