Azerbaijani Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan made a decision to leave the refinancing rate unchanged at the level of 7.25%.
According to the regulator, the upper and lower limits of the interest rate corridor also remained unchanged at 8.25% and 6.25%, respectively.
"The decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged was made taking into account the fact that actual and projected inflation is within the target corridor (4±2%), as well as analyzing the global economic situation, macroeconomic trends, and transmission of the impact of monetary policy on the economy," the statement reads.