Awards presented to Artistic Gymnastics World Cup winners in Baku

10 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The closing ceremony of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup 2025 was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 9.

During the ceremony, the winning athletes were presented medals by representatives of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and other officials, AzerTAc reported.

On the last day of the tournament, women competed for first place in balance beam and floor exercises, while men competed in vault, pommel horse and horizontal bar.

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov claimed a gold medal in the still rings event.

Murad Agharzayev secured the seventh position in the vault event, while Ivan Tikhonov ranked 8th in the horizontal bar event.

Meanwhile, other gymnast Deniz Aliyeva also clinched the seventh position in the vault event.

At the end of the four-day competition, gymnasts with the highest scores awarded the traditional "AGF Trophy."