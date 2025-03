10 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers won two silver and two bronze medals at the start of the U-23 European Championship in Tirana, the capital of Albania.

Rahman Imanov (57 kg) and Murad Akhverdiev (65 kg) won bronze medals.

Kyanan Heybatov (70 kg) met Russia's Magomed Eltemirov in the final. Having lost to his opponent, the Azerbaijani wrestler took the silver medal. Farid Jabbarov (79 kg) received the same award, losing in the final to Russia's Arsen Balayan.