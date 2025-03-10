Armenia refuses to provide information on burial sites - Azerbaijani SSS

10 Mar. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia refuses to provide information about burial sites under various pretexts, Deputy Chief of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan Sharafat Hasanov said during the presentation of the "Assessment Report: Accounting for Missing Persons in the Republic of Azerbaijan" by the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

Armenia's aggression resulted in complete destruction of over 900 settlements, causing damage worth billions of dollars, and contaminating 10,000 ha of land with mines and unexploded ordnance.

The Deputy Chief noted that 107 people were killed after being captured and tortured.

"The main information about the missing persons is in the hands of the Armenian side. Armenia refuses to provide information about the locations of the burial sites under various pretexts. Most of the field commanders are alive and live in Armenia," Sharafat Hasanov said.

During the 30 years of occupation, the territories were contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, leading to 191 incidents, resulting in 70 deaths and 314 injuries.