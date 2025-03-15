Astana welcomes completion of negotiations on Yerevan-Baku peace treaty text

15 Mar. 14:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan welcomes the completion of negotiations on the text of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

"We express confidence that the agreements reached and the signing of this historic document will be an important step toward normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, as well as ensuring stability, security, and prosperity for the entire South Caucasus region," the ministry said.

It was noted that Kazakhstan reaffirms its strong support for efforts to continue the constructive dialogue between Baku and Yerevan, with a view to establishing enduring and lasting peace.