Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urges international community to combat mine threat

7 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued an appeal to the international community following another mine explosion that seriously injured four civilians, including children.

“As a result of another mine explosion that occurred today, four Azerbaijani citizens, including small children, were seriously injured. Since the beginning of the 2020 war, 392 people have been killed or injured as a result of mine contamination left by Armenia,” the statement reads.

The Foreign Ministry called on the international community to recognize the urgency of mine action, to support Azerbaijan’s ongoing demining efforts, and to hold Armenia accountable for what it described as deliberate and large-scale mining.

Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva said the ongoing mine terrorism by Armenia continues to claim innocent lives and cause injuries.

"Today, mine explosions occurred in Jabrayil and Aghdam, seriously injuring four Azerbaijani citizens, including children. This tragedy once again highlights that the mine threat in the region remains, and the lives of civilians are under constant threat," the statement reads.

She recalled that since 2020, 392 people have been killed or injured as a result of mine explosions and unexploded ordnance left behind by Armenia.

"This issue not only causes physical harm but also brings profound psychological and social consequences. Mines planted in Azerbaijani territories during the occupation represent a significant threat to achieving lasting peace in the region. International cooperation and assistance are vital to addressing this threat," Sabina Aliyeva said.

The Ombudsman stressed the need to address the humanitarian crisis in the mine-contaminated areas and hold Armenia accountable under international law.