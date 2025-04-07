Azerbaijani positions shelled from Armenian territory once again

7 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The positions of the Azerbaijani army have been subjected to fire by Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"From the evening of April 6 to 4:30 a.m. on April 7, the Armenian armed forces units shelled Azerbaijan from the positions stationed in the directions of Gorus, Garakilsa, Basarkechar, Keshishkand, Tovuzgala and Chambarak regions. The Azerbaijan's army positions were subjected to intense small arms fire.