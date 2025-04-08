Baku reminds of mass killings of Azerbaijanis in Aghdaban

8 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The pages of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in social networks published a post dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Aghdaban massacre, one of the terrible crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

''Today marks 33 years since the Aghdaban massacre - one of the horrific crimes committed against Azerbaijanis by Armenia," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that in 1992, the village of Aghdaban, which had 130 homes, was razed to the ground and completely destroyed by Armenian armed groups. A total of 779 residents were subjected to torture, and 67 people were brutally killed.