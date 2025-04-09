State Duma ratifies Russia-Iran Treaty on Strategic Partnership

9 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) has ratified the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Iran.

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the document to the State Duma in March. The treaty was signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's visit to Moscow on January 17.

The document provides the legal framework for the long-term development of relations between Moscow and Tehran.

It designates Russia and Iran as strategic partners, and covers all areas, including defense, the fight against terrorism, the energy sector, finances, transportation, industries, agriculture, culture, science and technology.