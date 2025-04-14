Expo 2025 opens in Japan's Osaka

14 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Expo 2025 opened in Japan's Osaka on April 13 with more than 10,000 people singing Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony to celebrate the start of the six-month event.

The Osaka Expo is held at Yumeshima, an industrial waste burial site in the Osaka Bay, where participants from more than 160 countries, regions and organizations showcase their futuristic exhibits inside about 80 pavillons of unique architecture.

“Creating a future society for our lives” is the main theme. It is Osaka’s second Expo after the hugely successful 1970 event that attracted 64 million visitors, a record until Shanghai in 2010.

The opening ceremony was attended by Emperor Naruhito of Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions Dimitri Kerkentzes, and high-level guests from participating countries around the world.

The official opening of Azerbaijan’s national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center, was held, Trend reported.

Located in the “Connecting Lives” section of Expo 2025, the Azerbaijan Pavilion showcases the theme “Seven Bridges for Sustainability.”

The pavilion’s concept is inspired by the legendary poem “Seven Beauties” by the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi. It highlights the country’s rich cultural heritage, technological progress, and commitment to sustainable development - all while emphasizing the importance of openness and dialogue. The idea is simple: through dialogue and connection, we can build a harmonious and sustainable future.

The three-story pavilion features a facade inspired by traditional Azerbaijani shebeke, reflecting the nation’s art, craftsmanship, and cultural identity. Visitors begin their journey through the pavilion by exploring themes symbolized by each of the seven beauties - cultural diversity, heritage, traditional art, architectural marvels, sustainability, natural resources, sports, and tourism.

The pavilion also features three symbolic trees: the “Azerbaijan Tree,” the “Japan Tree,” and the “Friendship Tree,” which blends elements of both and represents the strong bond between the two countries.

Expo 2025 spans more than 155 hectares and brings together 165 countries and 7 international organizations. Over 28 million visitors are expected to attend before the event wraps up on October 13.