Black Sea broadcasting regulatory bodies forum opens in Baku

15 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 11th meeting of the Broadcasting Regulatory Authorities Forum (BRAF) of Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member countries, organized by the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan, has opened in Baku today.

The main topic of the meeting, bringing together around 30 heads and authorized representatives of the audiovisual media regulatory bodies from Serbia, Romania, Greece, Albania, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Moldova, Georgia, and Azerbaijan, as well as officials from the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children’s Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Media Development Agency, and media representatives, is "Protection of Children in Media Services," AZERTAC reported.

The event will host a general session, shining a spotlight on the latest twists and turns in audiovisual media regulation across the member countries, along with panel sessions on "Legal regulation of child protection and its effective implementation" and "The role of media literacy and parental control in child protection."