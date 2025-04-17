Roscosmos and NASA discuss further cooperation on ISS

17 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov and NASA's Associate Administrator for Space Operations Ken Bowersox, who met at the Baikonur space center earlier this month, discussed further cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS), NASA spokesman Josh Finch said.

"Bowersox and Bakanov discussed the [Soyuz MS-27] launch to the International Space Station, and the importance of continuing professional cooperation and operations aboard the space station. The two also noted the significance of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Apollo-Soyuz mission, which laid the foundation for the ongoing International Space Station cooperation," Josh Finch said.

The meeting took place prior to the launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft with NASA astronaut Jonny Kim and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritsky on board.

Earlier, it was reported that NASA and Roscosmos were working on a detailed plan for de-orbiting the ISS, although the sides are not certain about when this might take place.