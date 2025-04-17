Shusha hosts first Islamic World Cultural Forum

17 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first Islamic World Cultural Forum, titled "Cultural Heritage Preservation and Revival in the Post-Conflict Era," has opened in Azerbaijan's Shusha today.

The forum is attended by international experts and specialists working in the field of cultural heritage preservation, Trend reported.

The primary aim of the forum is to address the protection and restoration of cultural heritage that has been damaged and is under threat in post-conflict regions, as well as to strengthen cooperation among countries in the Islamic world on this matter.

As part of the forum, discussions will be held on the topic "International Protection Mechanisms in Practice: Cultural Heritage in the Post-Conflict Islamic World." During this panel, participants will present successful restoration projects, as well as legal and institutional approaches, from various countries.

The next panel will focus on "Revival of cultural heritage: Technology, innovation, and digitalization." This session will explore the role of modern technologies in documenting and preserving heritage, including the application possibilities of artificial intelligence and 3D modeling technologies.