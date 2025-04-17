Russia and Azerbaijani continue increasing trade turnover

17 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan amounted to $1.431 bln in Q1 2025, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan reported.

In January-March 2024, trade turnover between the two countries totaled $890.733 mln, which brings year-on-year growth to 60.7%, according to the agency.

Exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia equaled $233.822 mln in Q1 2025 (up by 2.1%), while imports from Russia totaled $1.198 bln (up 1.8-fold), according to figures provided by the customs service.

Russia ranked second among Azerbaijan's trade partners in the reporting period after Italy, according to the report.

The share of trade operations with Russia during this period accounted for 11.88% of the republic’s total foreign trade turnover.

In 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 10.1% compared with the previous year and amounted to $4.799 bln.