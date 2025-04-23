Azerbaijan and China sign Declaration on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

23 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

On April 23, a signing ceremony of Azerbaijan-China documents was held in Beijing with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of China Xi Jinping

Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping signed the "Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China".

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi signed the “Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of China” and the “Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Humanitarian Mine Action Cooperation between the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.”

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi signed the “Treaty between Azerbaijan and China on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters.”

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Director of the China International Development Cooperation Agency Chen Xiaodong signed the “Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of China on Technical and Economic Cooperation.”

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Science and Technology of China Yin Hejun signed the “Protocol on Cooperation in the Fields of Science and Technology between the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Science and Technology of China.”

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Justice of China He Rong signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice of the People’s Republic of China.”

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Culture and Tourism Sun Yeli signed the “Protocol on Cultural Cooperation for 2025–2029 between the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China.”

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration Shen Changyu signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan and the China National Intellectual Property Administration.”

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev and Head of the China National Space Administration Shan Zhongde signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Cooperation in Outer Space and the Peaceful Use of Outer Space.”

Executive Director of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Israfil Mammadov and Chairman and CEO of the China Investment Corporation Zhang Qingsong signed the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan and the China Investment Corporation.”

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China Zheng Shanjie signed the “Cooperation Plan on Joint Promotion of the "One Belt, One Road" Initiative between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of China."

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission of China Zheng Shanjie signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Green and Low-carbon Development Cooperation between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan and the National Development and Reform Commission of China."

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Industry and Information Technology of China Li Lecheng signed the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the industrial field between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China."

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Commerce of China Wang Wentao signed the "Memorandum of Understanding on Deepening Bilateral Cooperation on Unimpeded Trade" and the "Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Investment Cooperation in the Digital Economy between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Commerce of China.”

The agreements were also signed:

The "Agreement on International Multimodal Transportation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of China",

The "Agreement on News Exchange and Cooperation between the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) and Xinhua News Agency",

The "Cooperation Agreement between 'Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting' Closed Joint-Stock Company and China Media Group",

The "Memorandum of Understanding on Strengthening Cooperation in the Digital Economy between the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the National Data Administration of China."

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the city of Nakhchivan, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, and the city of Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, aimed at establishing sister city relations.