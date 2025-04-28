Efforts to link Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan via Iran ongoing - Pezeshkian

28 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Efforts to establish a link between Azerbaijan’s mainland and Nakhchivan via Iran are ongoing, President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with AzTV.

"We’ve taken the initiative to establish a land connection between Azerbaijan’s mainland and Nakhchivan. The project is progressing rapidly. It has already been agreed upon," Pezeshkian said.

According to him, there will be no issues in creating a land link between Iran’s territory and Azerbaijan’s mainland with Nakhchivan.

"We consider Iran to be Azerbaijanis' second homeland," Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president added that engineers are continuing their work on the road.