The earthquake that occurred in Istanbul on April 23 damaged thousands of buildings, with the damage assessment is underway.

A total of 36,425 buildings have been inspected in the city, of which 4,295 received minor damage, according to Turkey's Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum.

The magnitude of the quake was 6.2, and about 300 aftershocks were recorded. 250 residents required medical assistance.