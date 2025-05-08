General Secretary of Central Committee of Vietnam Communist Party arrives in Baku

8 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit yesterday, the Azerbaijani president's press service reported.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the General Secretary at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

General Secretary To Lam was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.