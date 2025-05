16 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Tirana on a working visit on May 15.

The head of state will participate in the 6th European Political Community Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of the Republic of Albania Edi Rama and President of the European Council António Costa.

At Tirana International Airport, Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Albania, Minister of Infrastructure and Energy Belinda Balluku, and other officials.