Israeli minister of Aliyah, Knesset Speaker to visit Azerbaijan

21 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Next month, an Israeli minister of Aliyah and the Knesset Speaker will visit Azerbaijan. The visits will take place two weeks apart.

In June, the head of the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sofer and the Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana will visit Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani media reports.

Sofer’s visit is scheduled for June 10, and Ohana’s for June 25.

Earlier this week, a meeting between the heads of the Israeli and Azerbaijani Defense Ministries, Israel Katz and Zakir Hasanov, took place in Tel Aviv.

On May 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was supposed to fly to Azerbaijan, but was unable to do so due to events inside the country and the military situation on the Israeli borders. It later became known that the trip was not cancelled, but postponed to a later date.