Lachin airport granted international status

26 May. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Lachin Airport has been officially granted international status. The decision was confirmed by a decree signed by the Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

The dercee shall be operational commencing from the date of its endorsement.

The decree takes into account the coordinated proposals of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations, and Azerbaijan Airlines.

The airport, recently completed in the Lachin district, meets the necessary standards to carry out international flights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is charged with the imperative of disseminating pertinent information to relevant international entities regarding the airport's newly conferred international designation.

Lachin airport

The Lachin International Airport marks the third international airport project launched in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region.

The construction of the new airport began near the Gorchu village in May 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2025.

It will be the highest altitude airport in Azerbaijan at 1,800 meters above sea level.