Civilian injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Goranboy

31 May. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A mine incident occurred in Yenikend village of Azerbaijan's Goranboy district on May 31, according to a joint statement from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

Galib Abbasov, born in 1980, a resident of Garachinar village of the above district, was injured when he fell on a mine while grazing cattle in Yenikend village, which was not cleared of mines on the former line of contact.

An investigation is underway in the Goranboy district prosecutor's office regarding the fact.

Yesterday, a resident of the village of Yukhari Garadagli in the Terter district was also wounded as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion.