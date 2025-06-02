Iran hasn’t given clarity on U.S. sanctions relief

2 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei warned it won’t strike a nuclear deal with the U.S. unless Washington gives assurances that any agreement will include sanctions removal.

“No agreement will happen unless we have clear and reliable assurances about the end of sanctions,” Esmail Baghaei said in press conference.

The spokesman stressed that Tehran hasn’t seen what they need to see from the other side - "only repeated waves of sanctions before each round of negotiations".

According to him, the U.S. “hasn’t been willing” to clarify how sanctions would be lifted in the latest talks.

Washington and Tehran have held five rounds of talks that aim to restrict Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the removal of sanctions from the Iranian economy.