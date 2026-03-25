Vestnik Kavkaza

Attacks on Iran's critical infrastructure unacceptable - Shoigu

Attacks on Iran's critical infrastructure unacceptable - Shoigu
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Strikes on Iran’s essential infrastructure aimed at exerting military pressure on the country are unacceptable, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"We are convinced that using civilian infrastructure as a means of military pressure is completely unacceptable," Shoigu said.

The Russian Security Council secretary urged the parties to return to a diplomatic settlement without delay

"The only responsible way forward is de-escalation and the pursuit of a long-term peaceful solution at the negotiating table," Shoigu said.

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