Iran ready to close Bab al-Mandeb Strait?

Iran may create a real threat to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait if the enemy resorts to military actions on the Iranian islands or further escalates the ongoing conflict, Tasnim reported, citing its military source.

"If the enemy wants to take action on land in the Iranian islands or anywhere else in our lands or to inflict costs on Iran with naval movements in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, we will open other fronts for them as a surprise so that their action will not only be of no benefit to them but will also double their costs," the source said.

It was noted that the Bab al-Mandeb Strait is considered one of the world’s strategic straits, and Iran has both the will and the ability to create a completely credible threat against it.