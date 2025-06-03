Azerbaijan plays key role in strengthening Europe’s energy security - Tbilisi

3 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan continues to play a central role in strengthening Europe's energy security, and the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia goes far beyond the energy sector, Georgia's Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Vakhtang Tsintsadze said at the Baku Energy Forum.

He noted that Georgia's participation in the event emphasizes the high level of bilateral relations between Baku and Tbilisi.

“Georgia, together with Azerbaijan, has been part of the Southern Gas Corridor project from the very beginning, which is a reliable source of energy not only for our country, but also for Europe as a whole. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner both in energy and other strategic directions,” Vakhtang Tsintsadze said.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of joint projects in the field of “green” energy, including the Georgia-Romania interconnector and the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania-Hungary energy corridor.

According to Tsintsadze, these initiatives will allow for diversification of supplies and strengthen the EU energy sustainability.