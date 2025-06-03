MAKS air show deferred until 2026

3 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, the MAKS international air show will not be held, director general of Russia’s Rostec state corporation Sergey Chemezov said.

According to him, the MAKS 2025 event has been rescheduled to next year.

"You can see what a situation we are currently living in," Sergey Chemezov said.

Earlier, the MAKS air show, a biennial event, was scheduled for July 25-30, 2023, before being postponed to 2024. However, in June 2024, the government issued an order cancelling the event, and the organizer announced it would be put off until 2025.