Masoud Pezeshkian receives new Iranian ambassador to Baku

3 Jun. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian has received the newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mojtaba Demirchilou, the Mehr newspaper reported.

The Iranian president referred to his visit to Baku and stressed that it led to a positive breakthrough in relations with Azerbaijan.

Masoud Pezeshkian also received the new Iranian ambassadors to Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, Cuba and Uruguay.

Earlier it was reported that Mojtaba Demirchilou had been appointed the new Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan. The newly appointed head of the diplomatic mission currently serves as Director of the Eurasian Department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.