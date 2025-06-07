Eid donations provided to families in Yevlakh initiated by Leyla Aliyeva

7 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Eid donations are provided to low-income families across the Azerbaijan at the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva.

The charity campaign, carried out as part of the “Our Kitchen” social project, was launched in the Yevlakh district, where sacrificial meat portions were delivered to 100 low-income families.

The primary goal of the “Our Kitchen” social project, initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, is to deliver hot meals to low-income families and individuals in need, creating a supportive and compassionate environment while fostering solidarity in society. Since its launch, “Our Kitchen” volunteers have provided hot meals to hundreds of thousands of people in Baku and surrounding areas, offering not only nourishment but also warmth and hope.