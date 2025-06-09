Nuclear deal: Iran to respond to U.S. proposal within days

9 Jun. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will give its response to the United States’ proposal on settling the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program within days, spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi said, Tasnim reported.

"Iran’s response to the U.S. written proposal is ready and will be handed over in the coming days," Kamalvandi said

The fifth round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks was held in Rome on May 23. Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who is mediating the negotiating process, said that the talks yielded "some but not conclusive progress."

On May 30, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff had sent the Iranian authorities a comprehensive and acceptable proposal to resolve disagreements over Tehran’s nuclear program.