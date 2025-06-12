Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win 5 medals at European Championships

12 Jun. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Greco-Roman wrestling competitions at the U17 European Championship have concluded in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia.

On the final day of the tournament, Azerbaijani wrestler Abdurrahman Guseynli claimed a dominant victory in the 45 kg weight category, defeating Georgia’s Saba Abashidze 9:0 in the first half of the match to become European champion.

In the 51 kg division, Elshad Abbasov narrowly missed out on a bronze medal after a 1:3 loss to Hungary’s Keve Kovacs, finishing fifth. Meanwhile, Ali Nazarov (60 kg) faced Armenia’s Hayk Manukyan in the final and secured a silver medal after a 3:11 defeat.

Earlier in the competition, Rihad Ibrahimli won gold in the 110 kg category, while Gurban Mejnunov (48 kg) and Nijat Eylagaliyev (80 kg) each earned bronze medals.

With a total of two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, the Azerbaijani team placed third in the overall team standings, scoring 116 points.