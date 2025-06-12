Lavrov to pay visit to Turkmenistan

12 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan at the end of June this year, Russian Ambassador to Ashgabat Ivan Volynkin said.

"Currently, active preparations are underway for an official visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to Turkmenistan. We expect Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov to visit Ashgabat at the end of June," Ivan Volynkin said.

According to him, constant Russian-Turkmen dialogue is the most important factor influencing the development of the entire range of interstate relations.

Volynkin added that Russia and Turkmenistan will continue to move towards new horizons together.