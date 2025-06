U.S. envoy to Russia to complete her mission

12 Jun. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy will soon complete her mission in Russia, the U.S. Embassy said.

"Join our special livestream at 6:30 p.m. Moscow time tomorrow, June 13, to say goodbye to Ambassador Lynne Tracy, who will soon complete her mission at the U.S. Embassy in Russia," the embassy said.

Tracy was appointed as U.S. ambassador to Russia under then-President Joe Biden in December 2022. Tracy, who has headed the U.S. diplomatic mission to Armenia in 2019-2022, was the first female U.S. Ambassador to Russia.