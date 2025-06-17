AZAL and Uzbekistan Airways sign partnership agreement

17 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The national air carrier of Azerbaijan AZAL and Uzbekistan Airways signed a new code-share agreement, opening new travel opportunities between the two countries, AZAL reported.

With launch of this agreement, travelers now enjoy increased flexibility when planning trips between Baku and Tashkent in both directions. With up to nine flights per week operated by both carriers, passengers can choose the schedule that suits them best, Trend reported.

The agreement also significantly enhances transit connectivity, offering more seamless international travel options through the hub airports in Baku and Tashkent.

"The partnership with Uzbekistan Airways reflects the commitment of both airlines not only to expanding their route networks but also to strengthening the ties between the peoples of our countries. We are pleased to offer passengers greater convenience, flexibility, and new travel opportunities," Chief Commercial Officer of Azerbaijan Airlines Jamil Manizade said.

According to him, this agreement marks a significant step toward deeper cooperation, the development of tourism, and the reinforcement of friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

A code-share agreement is a form of cooperation between airlines that allows them to operate joint flights, sell tickets under their own flight numbers, and offer passengers a wider selection of routes and convenient connections.