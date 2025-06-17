Trump leaves Canada for U.S.

17 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump will cut short his visit to the G7 summit in Canada and return to the U.S. capital, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with [G7] Heads of State," Leavitt said.

According to her, the U.S. leader will return to Washington tonight so he can attend to many important matters.