Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: 77 countries request help for citizens leaving Iran

20 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has received requests from 77 countries seeking assistance for the evacuation of their citizens from Iran amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said.

The requests were submitted to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, as well as to its Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Consulate General in Tabriz.

“Foreign ministers from countries including Russia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Italy, along with officials at various levels from other nations, have expressed deep gratitude to Azerbaijan for its assistance," Aykhan Hajizada said.

According to the spokesman, the process of facilitating the departure of our citizens and foreign nationals from Iranian territory continues based on these appeals. Azerbaijan is providing the necessary support to ensure the safe passage of their citizens.