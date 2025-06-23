Kremlin assesses situation in the Middle East

23 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Dmitry Peskov assessed the situation in the Middle East. Earlier, Vladimir Putin and the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry held talks in Moscow.

Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov spoke to journalists about the situation in the Middle East.

According to the press secretary of the Russian president, the situation in the Middle East is currently extremely tense.

Peskov also said that the US attack on the Iranian facilities actually means a blow to the nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Earlier, the head of state Vladimir Putin held talks in Moscow with the head of Iranian diplomacy Abbas Araghchi.