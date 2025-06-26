Ilham Aliyev and Masoud Pezeshkian hold phone talks after Iran-Israel escalation

26 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, on June 26, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s position regarding the recent confrontation between Iran and Israel and voiced Azerbaijan’s concern over rising tensions in the region.

Extending his condolences over the loss of lives of Iranian nationals in the recent events, the Azerbaijani leader wished mercy upon the deceased and a swift recovery to the injured.

He congratulated President Pezeshkian on achieving a ceasefire and halting the Iran-Israel confrontation, underlining the importance of peace and stability for the region.

Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude for the condolences.

During the conversation, the two leaders also exchanged views on the future of bilateral relations. They fondly recalled Pezeshkian’s successful visit to Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to implement the agreements reached during that visit.

Ilham Aliyev also renewed his invitation for Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the upcoming Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, scheduled to be held in Baku in early July.