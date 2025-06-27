Iran assesses scale of damage caused by Israel

27 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the country’s nuclear facilities had sustained “significant and serious damages.”

According to him, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was still "surveilling the damages and losses".

"I have to say, the losses have not been small, and our facilities have been seriously damaged," Araghchi said.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On June 24, Israel and Iran agreed to a complete ceasefire.